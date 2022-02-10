NORFOLK -- State Rep. Shawn Dooley has set his sights on running for the state Senate seat held by Rebecca Rausch.
Dooley, R-Norfolk, announced Thursday his intentions to challenge Rausch, D-Needham, in November.
The seat will be in the newly-created Norfolk, Worcester, and Middlesex District.
The cities and towns of the district include Plainville, Wrentham, Norfolk, Franklin, Bellingham, Dover, Medfield, Milford, Millis, Needham, and Sherborn.
“I am running to bring a common sense, people focused approach back to government," Dooley said in an emailed statement. "Over the past few years, some of our elected officials have been more focused on partisan posturing than serving the community. This has created a divisive environment more likely to be found in Washington than here in the Commonwealth.
"As State Senator, I will continue my mission of public service, putting people before politics, and helping them wherever and whenever I can -- no matter what the issue may be," Dooley said.
Dooley represents the 9th Norfolk District and the new Senate district will encompass all but one precinct in his House district.
Dooley was first elected in a special election in January 2014 and has been re-elected four times.
Rausch is in her second, two-year term representing the Bristol, Norfolk, and Middlesex District.
The district includes local communities Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville, Wrentham and Norfolk.
"I am excited to run for re-election to the Senate to continue representing the district I have served for the last several years," Rausch said. "I have successfully championed so many of the issues that matter to my constituents: public health protections, uplifting workers and families, transparency and accountability, health care access, combating antisemitism and identity-based hatred, climate action, and more.
"Additionally, my team and I have helped thousands of people throughout the district access the government benefits and support they deserve, particularly through the difficulties of this pandemic," Rausch said. "I am energized by my ever-expanding conversations with people in the new parts of the district and eager to continue the collaborative work that advances equity for all and common-sense solutions to our communities’ most pressing problems.
"It is a great honor and privilege to represent this district as it grows and evolves, and I look forward to continuing my proven service to my constituents in the next legislative session," Rausch added.
Dooley has tapped his former chief of staff, William Rigdon, to serve as campaign manager. Rigdon left the Statehouse in 2019 after a nearly three-year stint in the representative’s office. He earlier served as assistant finance director with Gov. Baker's office.
Dooley previously was town clerk and a school committee member in Norfolk. He is a call firefighter/EMT with the Plainville Fire Department.
Dooley's wife CiCi Van Tine, is chair of the Norfolk Select Board.