Shawn Dooley cruised to another term as state representative in the 9th Norfolk District, which covers the three King Philip towns of Plainville, Norfolk and Wrentham.
Dooley, R-Norfolk, soundly defeated Democrat Brian Hamlin of Plainville in all three KP towns and at least two of three other towns the district partly covers — Walpole and Medfield. Millis results weren’t available by press time.
The two candidates faced off for a third consecutive time for the district, and Dooley was victorious in all six communities two years ago.
“I feel very good. I am very pleased that the voters of the towns have that level of faith and support for me,” Dooley said. “It really means a lot, especially given” the way the towns have voted heavily for Democrats.
“From a party standpoint, it’s a tremendous swing. I think that says more than anything else. They actually voted for the person and job performance rather than the party. Very exciting.
“I look forward to continuing working for the people of the Norfolk District.”
Dooley won a fourth two-year term on Beacon Hill but is actually in his seventh year representing the district. He initially filled an unexpired term of Dan Winslow, who resigned.
Dooley, 54, may be one of few Republicans in the Legislature, but he has displayed an independent streak, criticizing Republican Gov. Charlie Baker at times. He has been an ardent critic of the MBTA and vaping.
Dooley comes with a long resume of public service, serving as a zoning board and school committee member and town clerk in Norfolk and call firefighter/EMT in Plainville, besides having run a contracting business based out of Norfolk.
Hamlin, 58, also has a business background, operating a cabinet business in his native town of Norfolk.
Concerns about a rise in problems related to guns, opioid addiction, and mental health had prompted Hamlin to run for public office each time. His platform also advocated cutting taxes, improving schools, and sustainable energy options.
While Dooley was able to take a breather in September, having no Republican challenger, Hamlin had to post a win over college student and fellow Democrat Hunter Cohen of Wrentham in the state primary.
