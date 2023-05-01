54 Union Street

Developer Jonathan Cozzens provided this artist’s rendering of a former mill building at 54 Union St. in Attleboro that is to be turned into apartments.

ATTLEBORO — A downtown apartment project first proposed four years ago has won more than $11 million in financing for its construction.

MassDevelopment has partnered with Harbor- One Bank to provide $11,279,760 to 54 Union Street, LLC, which will convert a former five-story factory at that address and a two-story factory at 12 Dunham St., which is attached into 43 market-rate apartments.

