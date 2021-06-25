ATTLEBORO — A downtown business is hosting an event Sunday designed to help move the area out of its pandemic blues.
S.O.M. (State of Mind) Vibes Studio at 5 Park St., which provides therapy to help individuals relieve themselves of stress and anxiety, is holding a Community Day Celebration from noon to 5 p.m.
“It’s a day for the community to come together to rebuild humility, restore and create community vibes,” said Monique Jacobs, founder, owner and abstract artist. “It has definitely been a roller coaster ride for many of us but for S.O.M Vibes we have a lot to be thankful for and we want to celebrate.”
The business is also celebrating its two-year anniversary.
‘Rebuild together’
“Volunteer to help improve the downtown of Attleboro by demonstrating how the community can come together and rebuild together what 2020 has taken away from us all,” Jacobs said.
Activities will include music and other live entertainment, an open mic, window painting, sidewalk art, painting art or a mural inside or outside the studio, helping with landscaping and picking up trash.
There will also be food and treats, raffle prizes and giveaways.
The studio will provide protective gear such as gloves, hair caps, booties, and masks. All volunteers will be required to wear a face mask. All equipment, tools, and materials will be disinfected before and after use.
There will be additional parking in the downtown Attleboro parking garage off Bank Street behind the Santander Bank.
