ATTLEBORO — The cleanup of a polluted three-acre parcel at the corner of Olive Street and Riverfront Drive has been completed as part of a process that will eventually lead to the sale of the property for mixed-use development.
The property is owned by the Attleboro Redevelopment Authority and has been undergoing environmental remediation for about a year.
It’s the former site of Reynolds & Markman Co., which became contaminated after a warehouse fire decades ago.
The property has been cleaned up in two phases.
The first cost $600,000 and was paid for with a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 2015.
The most recent cost $500,000 and was paid for with a grant/loan from Mass Development, Inc.
ARA Chairman Rick Correia said there’s still some work to do but the main cleanup, performed by Environmental Strategies & Management of Norton, is complete.
The three-acre cleanup was part of a much larger job which included the cleanup of a city dump, which cost $480,000 and was paid for by the city.
Correia said the ARA is applying for a grant from Mass Development that would be used to hire a planning firm which would help the ARA determine what kind of development would fit on the property, which is part of a larger seven-acre parcel on the east side of Riverfront that runs from Olive to Wall Street.
He said if the ARA gets the grant it would request three or four options from the planning firm.
Currently, a construction company is using the other four acres as a staging area for developer Marco Crugnale’s five-story, 132-unit apartment complex going up on the corner of Wall and South Main streets.
That project is expected to be complete in about a year, Correia said.
“It’s going to be a little while before the property hits the market,” he said of the ARA’s seven acre swath.
Meanwhile the ARA and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) which owns the commuter rail parking lot to the east of the property, are in negotiations about a possible land swap of some kind and the possible construction of a parking garage.
He’s hoping that negotiations with the MBTA and the Greater Attleboro Taunton Regional Transit Authority (GATRA), which manages the MBTA property, will be complete by then and the ARA will be able to put the property, which is located in the city’s only Transit-Oriented Development zone up for sale.
A TOD zone allows intense mixed-use development including residential and retail.
The establishment of the TOD zone in what was formerly a grimy industrial area and was once home to Automatic Machine Co. and the city’s public works yard, is part of a long-term effort to revitalize the downtown area.
The effort has stretched over three mayoral administrations and was launched by Mayor Judy Robbins 20 years ago.
