ATTLEBORO — Regular customers of the city’s Sanford Street garage will have to scrounge around another month for parking spots.
The garage, closed all summer for repairs, needs more work than anticipated, which will delay its reopening until mid-September.
The city’s director of budget and administration, Barry LaCasse, said a beam that was thought to need only minor repairs was discovered to have completely deteriorated and needs to be replaced.
In addition, the removal of some crumbling concrete in the 36-year-old facility revealed broken metal clips that need to be re-welded, he said.
Both jobs will add time to the project, which was scheduled to be done on Aug. 10.
“As with most renovation and rehabilitation projects, once you start demolition you tend to encounter some additional, unexpected repair work,” LaCasse said in a press release.
“Because of these unforeseen repairs, it was necessary to extend the original reopening date by several weeks.”
In addition, the city decided to add some work to the project because bids came in under the $475,000 expected price tag.
“We were able to add several other improvements to the scope of the entire project, including crack sealing, seal-coating and new striping for the 185 parking spaces,” LaCasse said. “We apologize for any inconvenience, and continue to ask for your patience and understanding.”
People who use the garage have been directed to other city lots on North Main, Sanford and Bank streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.