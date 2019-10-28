ATTLEBORO — The single biggest redevelopment effort since downtown revitalization began 20 years ago has been awarded the permits it needs for the first phase of the project, which is expected to create two apartment buildings and at least one other commercial structure along the west side of Union Street, between Park and Mill streets.
The zoning board’s decision to grant the two special permits and two variances needed to redevelop the vacant Foster Building at 37 Union St. clears the way for architects to ramp up design work and for the owner of the property, GAM Realty LLC, to seek tax credits and the funding it needs from the state.
GAM is headed up by Bob Jones, owner of Composite Modules, who has owned the southern half of the Union block for years. He bought the rundown northern half last summer for $1.2 million from J.M. Glassman and Sons Nominee Trust.
The city helped negotiate the sale.
Mayor Paul Heroux said it took more than a year to get the deal done.
Jones intends to renovate the Foster Building, the site of the notorious “Paddleboro” sex club back in 2000, into 59 apartments.
Construction is expected to begin by the end of next year, according to the city’s director of planning and development, Gary Ayrassian.
Meanwhile, the former Kids Town building just to the north of the Foster Building has been condemned and is slated for demolition in the near future, Ayrassian said.
That site will become a parking lot for the Foster Building apartments.
Phase II of the project involves the transformation of the Composite Modules building at the corner of Union and Mill into about 60 apartments, according to preliminary plans.
Phase III will see the demolition of rundown commercial structures at the north end of the block including, the Sun Market building and 61-67 Park Street.
There are four storefronts in the Park Street building, but only one is occupied. That business is Express Nails and Spa.
The Guatelinda Bakery fronts on Union, but is located in a back part of the Park Street building.
The spa and bakery will be able to remain until their leases expire.
