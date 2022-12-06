ATTLEBORO — Carolyn Delgado witnessed a near accident recently as she sat outside Christopher Heights, an assisted living housing complex for seniors on South Main Street.
A woman pushing her elderly mother across the street in the crosswalk was nearly hit by a car, Delgado, 88, said Tuesday.
“The woman didn’t even slow down. She just drove around them,” Delgado said. “I went, ‘Oh my God. I can’t believe what I’m seeing.’”
The crosswalk is clearly marked with white stripes and there are bright neon yellow signs warning drivers traveling north and south.
But, Delgado says, what the crosswalk really needs to make it safe is the flashing lights seen at crosswalks elsewhere in the city, including Wall Street and County Street.
The flashing lights are activated by pedestrians and alert motorists to someone in a crosswalk or about to cross one.
“I wouldn’t want to see anyone get hurt,” Delgado said.
After the incident, she called two city councilors but says she hasn’t gotten a call back yet.
Mayor Paul Heroux said the flashing signals cost about $9,000 and have been installed at locations that have been recognized as problem spots.
“We try to do them at the hot spots,” he said, adding that his office has not received any requests for one at Christopher Heights.
“We’ll consider it,” Heroux said, adding that his office must receive requests which he would review with the police chief and the public works superintendent.
One councilor reached Tuesday said it has not been proposed to the city council but added that he could support the safety improvement.
“I see no problem with it,” Councilor at Large Peter Blais, chairman of the public safety and emergency management subcommittee, said.
Pedestrian crashes are among the most deadly.
More than 7,000 pedestrians were killed on the nation’s roads in crashes involving a motor vehicle in 2020, amounting to one death every 75 minutes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
There were also an estimated 104,000 emergency department visits of pedestrians treated for non-fatal, crash-related injuries in 2020, according to the CDC.
In Attleboro pedestrian-related accidents, there were four more incidents in 2021 after a 36% decline reported by victims in 2020. None, however, were on South Main Street in downtown, according to police department statistics.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.