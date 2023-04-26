ATTLEBORO -- The Jewelry City Steampunk Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday.
It’s free and open to the public.
The festival is a one-day event to educate and celebrate the culture of steampunk in historic downtown Attleboro.
The event will take place in a variety of locations including Balfour Riverwalk, Attleboro Public Library, Cuddy Court and the Industrial Museum.
Balfour Riverwalk will feature vendors, a beer garden and musical performances.
For more information go to jewelrycitysteampunk.com
Sponsors are asking for donations.
“To help us make this festival the best it can be, please consider donating,” a press release said.
To donate in any amount, or for a one-time donation, go to jewelrcitysteampunk.com/donate
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
