Steampunk Festival
Buy Now

Steampunk enthusiast Russell Hannula, of Hubbardston, holds a robot puppet during the 2018 festival.

 file photo

ATTLEBORO -- The Jewelry City Steampunk Festival will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Saturday.

It’s free and open to the public.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.