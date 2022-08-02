FOXBORO — The tumbledown remnants of Keating Funeral Home, for generations a landmark at the corner of Market and Rockhill streets, were reduced to a dusty pile of debris in just over three hours Monday morning.

Built in 1867 by local businessman John Garside, who operated a tin and iron workshop at 19 Market St., the once-stately residence turned funeral home had seen better days since being seized by the town for non-payment of taxes.