FOXBORO — The tumbledown remnants of Keating Funeral Home, for generations a landmark at the corner of Market and Rockhill streets, were reduced to a dusty pile of debris in just over three hours Monday morning.
Built in 1867 by local businessman John Garside, who operated a tin and iron workshop at 19 Market St., the once-stately residence turned funeral home had seen better days since being seized by the town for non-payment of taxes.
In conjunction with Foxboro’s former fire station, which faces the town common, the site is being redeveloped as a mixed-use project featuring a 4,600-square-foot brewpub operated by Shovel Town Brewery of Easton and 19 residential units.
Four of the units, along with the brewpub, will be situated in the 1928-era firehouse, and 15 more in a separate, three-story apartment building with below-grade parking located on the funeral home footprint.
In addition, an adjacent town-owned residence on Market Street formerly owned by the Foxboro Housing Authority will likewise be razed to accommodate a small public parking lot.
Despite supply-chain challenges and a tight labor market, developer Douglas A. King Builders of North Easton still anticipates the brewpub to be open for business by early fall, with the residential building to follow.
Selectmen have scheduled a public hearing on a liquor license application for Station One — as the brewpub will be called — at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. The so-called “farmer’s pouring license” provides for the sale of beer, wine and spirits produced on the premises.
In a related venture, Shovel Town Brewery last summer obtained permission to operate an outdoor beer garden on a Chestnut Street parcel owned by Douglas King Builders. While hampered by one of the rainiest Julys on record, the seasonal enterprise allowed Shovel Town an introduction to Foxboro prior to opening the permanent establishment in the town center.
Prior to being sold to King for $405,000, the combined half-acre property had been dormant for the better part of a decade.
Previous attempts to promote private-sector interest were largely unsuccessful.
After an initial request for development proposals failed to generate a single response, the old firehouse/funeral home property was sold at auction in late 2015 to Judy Duffy, owner of the abutting yellow office building (which houses the family business, Judy’s Village Flowers) for $550,000.
At that time, selectmen refused a required municipal conversion permit, contending the high bidders did not have a comprehensive plan to develop the vacant firehouse and funeral home buildings, and the sale was rescinded.
A prospectus reissued in 2018 also failed to generate much interest; after two months, a lone bid was rejected for failing to meet the minimum qualifications and minimum asking price.
A subsequent request for proposals in 2019 attracted three development proposals, with the King plan, which was high bidder, ultimately selected as best conforming to the town’s vision for the site.