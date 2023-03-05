NORTH ATTLEBORO — A major effort is under way to revitalize the downtown business district to keep it vibrant, and a public session is being held Tuesday night toward those efforts.
The planning board is hosting a downtown design workshop starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School Cafetorium off Landry Avenue.
The town has hired Stantec, an engineering and design firm to evaluate the downtown and recommend improvements that will make it more attractive for businesses and pedestrians.
Options include retaining and even expanding sidewalk dining that became popular during the pandemic, improving pedestrian safety, and enhancing traffic flow.
“I saw a lot of ideas we can implement downtown,” Town Manager Michael Borg said. “We see a lot of good things potentially happening very soon.”
Costs could run in the multi-million dollar range, with figures as high as $5 to $7 million having been bantered about.
“That’s a pretty steep pricetag,” Borg said, noting the town will try to land grants with the help of state legislators and the high end costs mentioned are the “premium options.”
The town has some funding already on hand to reinvigorate downtown.
Residents are encouraged to attend Tuesday’s session and help shape the future look of the downtown, town officials said.
“We want your input,” Borg said of residents and businesses. “There are some great ideas out there.”
After a presentation, there will be “stations” with staff to collect feedback.
The consultant has already met with representatives of the town, including businesses.
“We think it has a lot of potential for the whole downtown,” Borg said of the study and recommendations.
Stantec consultants also met with the planning board and board of public works in a joint session to present options for the downtown revitalization.
“We’re very excited, very attractive new looks for downtown,” Borg said.