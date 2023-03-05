Then and Now Downtown NA
Downtown North Attleboro

 MARK STOCKWELL / the sun CHRONICLE

NORTH ATTLEBORO — A major effort is under way to revitalize the downtown business district to keep it vibrant, and a public session is being held Tuesday night toward those efforts.

The planning board is hosting a downtown design workshop starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Middle School Cafetorium off Landry Avenue.

