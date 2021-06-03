NORTH ATTLEBORO — They usually target one business at a time, but on Saturday, this “SWAT” team is taking on the whole downtown.
Geoffrey McGehee, who runs the Greater Attleboro Small Business SWAT team (for Support our Wonderful Area Today), said the group thought it would be “nice to get out there and celebrate” as businesses make an effort to bounce back from the pandemic.
The 300-plus member group usually picks out one local business to boost, but this week, in collaboration with local business people Matt and Andrea Slobogan of The Preservation Framer, “we came up with the idea of supporting everyone down there,” McGehee said.
Saturday, there will be a series of events downtown to celebrate “getting back to normal,” he said. They include live music, a human statue, a la Providence’s Waterfire, an outdoor vendor event and a $500 raffle. Each business is having specials or entertainment of their own, as well.
Local businesses and restaurants are offering a variety of discounts and specials, too.
There will be vendors downtown from 1 to 5 p.m. McGehee said, along with the Unlikely Strummers ukulele troupe and Elizabeth and Ben Anderson, a violin and cello duo, who will be playing in front of the Preservation Framer about 5 p.m., McGehee said.
“Downtown North Attleboro has a lot to offer,” he added.
Details of the event, including special offers by local businesses, can be found on the locally-themed Facebook page, Everything North Attleboro.
