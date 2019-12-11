NORTH ATTLEBORO — A $2 million state grant will be used to improve the downtown area, including making it more handicapped accessible, officials say.
The grant was formally announced Wednesday by state Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy at a town hall event.
He said the money comes from the state’s MassWorks program, which he added is being used to address a housing crisis, among other issues.
The North Attleboro grant, however, will be used on the downtown.
Town public works director Mark Hallowell said much of the money will go to address a situation on the north side of South Washington Street and North Washington Street, where stores and restaurants have a step in front of their entrance.
The step makes them less accessible to the handicapped.
The north side of the street is where stores such as Liquor Spot, Socks Etc and Bella Capelli Hair Studio are located.
The stores on the other side do not have the step in front of their entries.
Hallowell said sidewalk ramps will also be updated to make them compliant with the latest regulations.
The money will also be used to install LED lighting on downtown streetlights, replace downtown trees that are pushing up bricks on the sidewalks, improve drainage and curbing, and move crosswalks across streets to more convenient areas, he said.
This is the second time in recent years that the town has received a MassWorks grant. The previous one came in 2013 and is being used to install new water and sewer lines on East Street to make a large housing development there possible.
Hallowell said the last major improvements to downtown were done 25 years ago and it was time for an upgrade.
State Rep. Betty Poirier, R-North Attleboro, said keeping up the downtown is important to the town’s future.
“Downtown is the heart of the community. It’s where everyone goes to meet and greet,” she said.
Acting Town Manager Michael Gallagher said when he was first hired four years ago, one of the things that impressed him about North Attleboro was its downtown.
He said he envisioned it being even better and the grant will assist in making that happen.
Kennealy said the MassWorks program has helped create jobs and housing.
“It’s one of the most flexible tools in our economic development toolbox,” he said.
