ATTLEBORO — City officials are hoping to open the downtown parking garage on Sanford Street during the week of Sept. 23.
The garage and its 185 parking spots has been closed for more than three months while contractors made repairs.
It was originally slated to open on Aug. 10, but the discovery of a steel beam that needed to be replaced extended the project.
In addition, the city decided to add some work because bids came in lower than expected.
The city appropriated $475,000 for the work.
“Weather permitting, we are hoping to have the parking garage reopened during the week of Sept. 23,” Barry LaCasse, the city’s director of budget and administration, said in an email to The Sun Chronicle.
The last “major phase” of the project — crack sealing, seal coating and line striping — has been scheduled for Tuesday he said.
Seal coating material has to cure for at least three days, pushing the opening to the following week, LaCasse said.
Some work, such as the installation of new security cameras, interior lighting and landscaping, will continue after the garage is opened, he said.
“These additional improvements will not affect the reopening date, but will certainly add to overall appearance and functionality of the parking garage,” he said.
