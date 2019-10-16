PLAINVILLE
Lights, camera, action ... aliens?
Prop Inc of Norwood has received the town’s go-ahead to film in the downtown business district at the end of this month, with a focus on Don’s Diner, a local landmark at 121 South St. (Route 1A).
The filming will be for Quibi, a fairly new subscription-based streaming platform that delivers short-form scripted and unscripted content to cellphones.
The name is a merger of the words “quick” and “bites,” and Quibi shows run roughly seven to 10 minutes.
Selectmen voted Tuesday night to allow the filming, scheduled for Oct. 30 and 31. The Halloween date is appropriate as the film, named “Emma,” is about aliens.
The story line is a “girl that is targeted by aliens,” said Jamie Merz, location manager for Prop Inc.
“Emma” will be shown in 12 10-minute segments, Merz explained.
“It will be filmed like a movie,” he said.
The shooting will take place inside and in back of Don’s Diner, which Merz said was chosen after an extensive search of diners.
Shooting will also be done in Plainville Prescription Center and An Unlikely Story bookstore.
Plainville is not expected to be mentioned in the film, however.
“It’s generic for Massachusetts,” Merz said.
The film crew will number about 65, and the first 10 actors have to belong to the Screen Actors Guild. There may be an opportunity for some local extras, Prop Inc representatives said.
From 10 to 13 parking spaces and clear space are needed for film trucks. A local parking lot will be rented for the workers and “movie star” trailers, Merz said.
Selectmen Chairman Jeff Johnson said his only concern had been the impact on South Street.
“It is very busy but it sounds like low impact,” Johnson said.
The film representatives will be meeting with the town’s police and fire chiefs and abutters will be notified.
