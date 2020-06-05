ATTLEBORO — They stood downtown in unison during rush hour Friday night, holding signs and waving to passing drivers in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Dozens of area residents turned out for a peaceful demonstration that started at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church on North Main Street and traveled about a mile to the main intersection in the city’s downtown.
Billed as a silent protest/vigil to promote the need for social change to end systemic racism once and for all, participants carried signs and a large banner reading “Black Lives Matter, Join the Conversation.”
One sign read “I Can’t Breathe,” words spoken by George Floyd as a white Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd, who was black, died, but his death sparked a national and international protest movement.
On Friday evening, demonstration participant Kevin Smith of Attleboro said he has experienced racial profiling multiple times in the city as has many of the black residents he knows.
He told of being stopped and questioned by police while driving and walking, and even at his condo.
“I’m glad it’s finally happening in this city,” Smith said of the protest. But he stressed “it needs to go beyond today.”
Smith said the city and its school department need to hire more black employees and do more to support black-owned businesses.
He praised Murray Church, saying “they’re a leader in this type of social justice.”
“I think it’s a great thing to do,” Carla Rissmeyer of Norton said of the rally. “It’s nice to have something here in Attleboro instead of having to go to Providence” or elsewhere.
Kevin Dumont of Pawtucket held a sign reading, “I’m not black but I see you. I’m not black but I hear you, I’m not black but I will stand with you.”
Other signs bore messages such as, “If you are not outraged, you are not paying attention,” “Respect existence, Expect resistance,” and “I’m Listening.”
Yet another proclaimed, “We must dismantle white supremacy.”
The protesters received a warm welcome from drivers, many who honked their horns in support.
Several wore yellow T-shirts with the words, “Side with Love.” Other participants sporadically lined North Main from downtown to the church.
City Councilor Ty Waterman was one of the participants. “All the churches in the community, the people care for this issue,” Waterman said.
The bells of Murray Church could be heard in the background about 6 p.m., ringing once a minute for nine minutes in memory of Floyd’s death.
“We are blessed in this community to have an active multi-faith community,” the Rev. Gretchen E. Weis of Murray Church said, adding the local police department has been a positive partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.