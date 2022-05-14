ATTLEBORO -- The uproar over the leaked draft decision that indicates the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which made abortion legal in all states filtered down to Attleboro on Saturday afternoon.
At least 75 people, mostly women, stood single file in front of the district court house on North Main Street holding signs to protest the draft ruling.
Temperatures were in the mid-80s and many motorists driving by honked horns to show support for the women standing in the hot sun.
One of the signs said “Peace Love and Choice.”
Another said “Protect Safe Legal Abortion.”
A third sign said “Reasons Women Have Abortions … 1-None 2-of 3-your 4-business.”
Stacy Roney, 46, came from Norton to take part in the protest.
“It’s not anyone’s business what women do with their bodies,” she said.
She held a coat hanger which symbolized the days when abortion was illegal in some states and a coat hanger was used to abort a fetus, she said.
It was a dangerous operation, Roney said.
“Women died,” she said.
Valerie Wild Owl, 58, came from Hopedale to participate.
“I believe a woman has a right over her own body and no one can come in and take that away from her,” she said.
She said her fear is that if Roe is overturned then abortion would be banned in many states.
In some states that would happen.
But in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, it wouldn’t.
In 2020 the Massachusetts Legislature passed the Roe Act which codified the right to an abortion over Gov. Charlie Baker’s veto.
Rhode Island did the same a year earlier.
The Roe Act allows abortions up to 24 weeks and after 24 weeks when it “is necessary to protect the patient’s life or physical or mental health, or in cases of lethal fetal anomalies, or where the fetus is incompatible with sustained life outside the uterus.”
Mary Flaherty of Attleboro organized the rally which began around 1 p.m. and was attended by a number of politicians including U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-4th District, state Rep. Adam Scanlon, D-North Attleboro, and city councilors Ty Waterman and Cathleen DeSimone.
She said the rally was just one of at least 450 across the nation. Larger rallies were held in Boston, Providence, New York City and Washington.
“In cities across our country, reproductive rights rallies are being held this weekend, including right here in Attleboro,” she said. “We will not accept anything less than our right to determine our own futures on our own timelines.”
She urged the U.S. Congress to codify Roe.
“We want the Senate and House to pass the Women's Health Protection Act and codify Roe,” she said.
And, she said, keeping Roe legal doesn’t guarantee access to “marginalized communities.”
“We need more than a legal right to abortion. We need abortion to be affordable and available in all of our communities,” Flaherty said.
Auchincloss held a sign that said “keep abortion safe and legal.”
After a fiery speech he told a reporter that he came to “stand with his constituents as they express their anger and resolve.”
“Access to reproductive health care is a fundamental right and we’re not going back,” he said.
Marilyn Powers, a member of the city’s Democratic Committee and the state Democratic Committee, read a message from Mayor Paul Heroux who could not attend the rally.
In that message Heroux said “all women across the country are under attack.”
“It’s no one’s decision, but the woman’s,” he said of abortion.
Meanwhile, Myrna Maloney Flynn, president of the Massachusetts Citizens for Life, was contacted by a Sun Chronicle reporter and defended the draft decision.
The decision would not outlaw abortion, but it would give people in the individual states the chance to decide what laws should be passed concerning the procedure, she said.
“So to know that Justice (Samuel) Alito's draft would return the issue of abortion to the states for the American people to decide seems to me to better align with what Americans expect from a democracy," Maloney Flynn said in an emailed statement.
And she pointed out the extreme nature of some abortion laws.
"What abortion rights activists don't seem to understand is just how permissive current U.S. abortion law is," Maloney Flynn said.
She said women have been “sold a lie” for five decades.
"True feminism is pro-woman, pro-life, pro-science, pro-truth. Women deserve better than abortion. And a higher, more excellent standard, exists when life is elevated, not devalued," Maloney Flynn said.
"It is unbelievable and, frankly, tragic that our culture, an entire industry, has gotten away with selling a lie to intelligent women for 50 years -- making women believe that they need abortion to have the same freedom men enjoy.”