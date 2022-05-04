ATTLEBORO — Two months ago, officials from the Council on Aging appeared at a city council meeting to push approval of a $150,000 appropriation to fund a feasibility study for a new senior center.
The amount was requested by Mayor Paul Heroux early in February.
March and April passed, but no action was taken, so the COA’s board of directors and a crowd of blue-shirted seniors numbering 43 in all returned to resume their effort on Tuesday.
The shirts were imprinted with a not so subtle warning, “Attleboro Seniors Vote.”
John Lepper, a senior, a former state representative, a former councilor and a current COA board member, made the request again.
“We respectfully, but firmly, request that you bring forward and vote in favor of the feasibility study for the Council on Aging,” he said.
The study is the first step in determining exactly what is needed, where a facility should be located and how much it would cost.
Currently, the senior center is using space at Good News Bible Chapel on West Street to accommodate some of its programs, which the current facility at 25 South Main St. is too small to handle.
“Fortunately we have Good News Bible Chapel,” Lepper said. “If we had to use our building they wouldn’t happen.”
The small size of the current building, a 97-year-old former fire station, is one problem.
A second is a severe lack of parking for a group of baby boomer seniors, the largest post-World War II generation coming of senior age.
There are only four spaces reserved for the COA in the Mullaney Twins Memorial Parking Lot next door.
The lot is shared with other businesses and only has between 30 and 40 spaces.
Other than that there’s only street parking.
The twins, Harry and Lewis Mullaney, were killed in action in World War II.
Had they not been, perhaps some of their kids would have been in that audience.
To make his case, Lepper quoted a 95-page study that was prepared by the Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging at the University of Massachusetts-Boston in 2020. It found Attleboro’s facility to be the smallest and oldest in the state.
“The physical space and location of the Attleboro Council on Aging does not currently meet the range of ages and interests of Attleboro’s older population,” the study said. “Compared to peer communities, the Attleboro senior center is the smallest and oldest.”
Lepper noted that the city is awash in “free cash,” which is another name for a budget surplus.
Now is the time to fund the feasibility study, he said.
“It is time to bring this thing forward,” Lepper said. “The city has a record amount of free cash and you are not going to have that again.”
COA board member Frank Cook, also a former councilor, council president and finance committee chairman, argued in favor of the feasibility study.
He urged the city council to take up the matter before the budget process begins for next year.
Cook said the over-60 population is expected to grow by 28 percent in coming years, which will increase the need for services and space.
A feasibility study is a good tool for planning and should be used to help the city decide how it should proceed regarding the COA facility, he said.
“The existing building is inadequate and it will worsen over the years,” Cook said.
Councilor Richard Conti, chairman of the finance committee in which the $150,000 request sits, did not immediately return an email requesting comment.