REHOBOTH — Students and staff at Palmer River Elementary School and Beckwith Middle School won’t be drinking from the bubblers in the corridors when school begins today.
The schools are being supplied with bottled water because bacteria has been detected in the schools’ water on two dates.
Officials failed to follow required steps to address the situation, according to the school district’s business manager.
The two schools are located on the same campus off Winthrop Street (Route 44) and share a water system. Rehoboth does not have a public water system and the schools get their drinking water from a common well.
“We are providing bottled water to students and staff as a precaution until after routine sampling in September is completed with absent results,” Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District Business Manager Paul Kitchen said in a statement posted on the district’s website.
During routine monthly monitoring Aug. 21, the water tested positive for total coliform for a sample collected at Beckwith School, Kitchen said.
Coliform bacteria occur naturally and generally are not harmful but are used as an indicator that other, potentially harmful pathogens may be present.
Disease-causing organisms could cause symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, cramps and headaches.
Coliform may also indicate a potential pathway through which contamination may enter the drinking water distribution system, according to authorities.
“We found coliforms indicating the need to look for potential problems in water treatment or distribution,” Kitchen said.
Officials have called in a well driller to inspect the water source and had their drinking water certified operator inspect the system.
The water system is also being chlorinated and flushed, and additional water samples are being taken, officials added.
“We expect to return to compliance or resolve the situation” by Sept. 19, Kitchen said.
Because officials failed to collect the required repeat samples within 24 hours of notification by the lab, other required steps have had to be taken by Sept. 19 for that violation.
Repeat samples were collected Aug. 26 and one of six samples tested positive. That also required a more comprehensive response.
Officials also failed to notify the state Department of Environmental Protection within a required time of the situation and of a water delivery Aug. 23, according to Kitchen.
It was unclear why the proper procedures were not followed. School officials and school committee members could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.
School officials Wednesday posted a notice about the situation on the web pages for the schools.
