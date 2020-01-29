ATTLEBORO — Residents of a Parker Street apartment house were still on edge Wednesday following a drive-by shooting that sent one bullet through the bedroom wall of a teenage girl.
“Right now I still fear for my family because nobody has been caught for it,” said a 35-year-old man who did not want to be named.
He lives with his fiancee and 16-year-old daughter in an apartment where one bullet went into his daughter’s room and the other hit his door.
The 2 1/2-story apartment house at 72 Parker St., which is off Maple Street on the city’s East Side, has four units, and most residents were home when the shooting occurred about midnight Sunday. Another three rounds struck in the area of an outdoor light in the middle of the building’s front.
“Anybody could have been hit,” said the resident.
He was not home at the time but his fiancee and daughter were, and he said they are still scared over the drive-by shooting, a rare occurrence in Attleboro.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said Wednesday that the incident is being investigated by detectives James Miller and Matthew Cook and police don’t have a motive at this point and don’t know if the shooting was targeted or random.
Police found several casings from a .40-caliber gun in the street outside the apartment house. Two projectiles found inside the apartment house have been sent to a state police crime lab to be examined by ballistics experts.
Cook said police initially received reports at 11:59 p.m. Saturday about five loud noises believed to be gunshots. About a half-hour later police received a call from a resident of the Parker Street apartment where at least one of the bullets entered through the wall, according to the detectives.
Other residents of the building are also still shaken.
A 41-year-old man and his 33-year-old wife, who did not want their names published, said they did not hear anything at the time or realize anything had happened until a police officer knocked on their door.
“We were terrified. This is unsettling. We have a right to be safe in our own home,” the husband said.
He said he has lived in the apartment for six years and “nothing like this has ever happened before.”
“We’re hoping the police catch whoever it was. We’re happy that everyone is safe,” he said.
Residents said that since the incident police have conducted extra patrols on the street, which still bares orange-painted numbers where shell casings were found.
The street was shut down early Sunday morning while city detectives and state police ballistics experts collected evidence and investigated.
