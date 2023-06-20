FOXBORO -- The accused drunken driver who struck a fire truck parked at the scene of a crash on Interstate 495 was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated seven years ago, according to court records.
Karla C. Condori, 43, of Central Falls, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Wrentham District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge related to the crash Sunday night on I-495 North.
She is charged with hitting a Foxboro ladder truck parked with other emergency vehicles in the right lane of the highway with their emergency lights flashing.
A flare was also lit in the lane and the state Department of Transportation provided lights, according to a state police report.
Condori, a house cleaner for a hotel in Sharon, was treated at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton and is free on $2,500 cash bail, according to court records.
She was also arraigned on a shoplifting warrant issued in 2020, driving with a suspended license, driving with an open beer bottle and driving to endanger.
Condori was previously charged with drunken driving in 2016 in Wrentham District Court. The case was continued without a finding for one year, according to court records.
The ladder truck was among other fire apparatus at the scene of a crash in which a car went over a guardrail about a quarter mile north of the I-95 interchange.
No one else was reported injured, according to state police and fire officials.
Fire Chief Mike Kelleher said the ladder truck is out of service due to significant damage and that he will have to rent one while the department’s truck is being repaired.
Condori’s case was continued to August for a pretrial conference.
