FOXBORO -- The accused drunken driver who struck a fire truck parked at the scene of a crash on Interstate 495 was previously arrested for driving while intoxicated seven years ago, according to court records.

Karla C. Condori, 43, of Central Falls, pleaded innocent Tuesday in Wrentham District Court to a second-offense drunken driving charge related to the crash Sunday night on I-495 North.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.