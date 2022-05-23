MANSFIELD — The driver who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car last week was ordered held Monday after an Attleboro District Court judge revoked his bail on two pending cases in others courts.
Darrius Fiske, 19, a homeless man who police say last lived in Taunton, pleaded innocent to stealing a car from a woman at Mansfield Gas and Service at Route 106 and North Main Street last Thursday.
He also pleaded innocent to conspiracy, driving with a suspended license, failing to stop for police, a marked lanes violation, driving to endanger and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Fiske and a passenger, Austin Pacheco, 19, also homeless and of Taunton, allegedly hopped into a woman’s car about 2:10 p.m. Thursday when she left her vehicle running to go into the station.
After the incident was called into police, an officer spotted the vehicle on Route 140 traveling toward Interstate 495 at speeds estimated at 90 mph, but lost sight of the car at the hill near Norfolk Street, according to the police report.
The car was eventually spotted by Norton police, who chased the suspects on foot and apprehended them in the woods behind Mac and Walt’s burger bar on Old Colony Road (Route 123).
Police say they recovered a bag containing other baggies of suspected marijuana weighing over one pound, and a scale.
Pacheco pleaded innocent Friday to larceny of a motor vehicle and conspiracy and was ordered held on $2,500 cash bail.
“(Expletive) it. I just hopped in. I wasn’t driving,” Pacheco said during a bail hearing.
Prosecutors wanted to revoke his bail because he was free at the time on charges of getting into a hit-and-run accident in a stolen motor vehicle.
Both men were ordered to stay away from the victim whose car was stolen in Mansfield. Their cases were continued to next month.