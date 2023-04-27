FOXBORO -- A rollover accident Thursday afternoon on Interstate 495 seriously injured one person and temporarily closed the southbound side of the highway.
The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2:30 p.m. on I-495 South near Exit 33.
State troopers from the Foxboro Barracks along with firefighters from Foxboro and Plainville responded.
A medical helicopter airlifted one of the drivers to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
"Due to severity of the injuries of the operator of one vehicle, MedFlight was dispatched," State Trooper James DeAngelis said.
MassDOT warned drivers to expect delays.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.
