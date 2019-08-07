REHOBOTH — A 22-year-old Taunton man was arrested early Wednesday morning on several charges, including driving under the influence of drugs.
Rehoboth and Swansea police responded shortly after 3 a.m. to the area of Plain Street in Rehoboth near Swansea on a report of a Mercedes being driven erratically.
Officers from Swansea saw the suspected car traveling south on Plain Street near Martin Street in Rehoboth and stopped it, Rehoboth Police Sgt. Craig Forget said.
Rehoboth police arriving shortly thereafter and the driver, identified as Jared Jorge, was arrested and charged with OUI-drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.
He was taken to the Rehoboth Police Station for booking and later to Taunton District Court for arraignment.
