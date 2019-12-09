ATTLEBORO — A Pawtucket man who was charged with overdosing on drugs prior to an accident on Route 1 last April was placed on a year’s probation Monday.
Terrance S. Boyce, 30, was also ordered in Attleboro District Court to continue with drug treatment while he is on probation.
He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs when he struck a mailbox on Highland Avenue then hit a curb on Route 1 in South Attleboro, according to court records.
The charge was continued without a finding while Boyce is on probation.
Boyce was removed from his car after police found him unresponsive. Paramedics revived him with a dose of Narcan, according to court records.
He was subsequently taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Boyce told police he was with fentanyl users earlier in the day and snorted a white powder he believed was cocaine before driving home, according to a police report.
Police found a small plastic bag of white powder they alleged to be fentanyl, according to court records.
