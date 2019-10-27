REHOBOTH -- A Millville man was arrested for drunken driving this weekend after nearly colliding head-on with several vehicles on Route 44.
Police received 911 calls at about 7:35 p.m. Friday regarding a vehicle being operated at a high rate of speed traveling westbound on Winthrop Street (Route 44) entering Rehoboth.
The vehicle also was passing other vehicles traveling westbound and came close to hitting several vehicles traveling eastbound head-on, Police Sgt. James Casey said.
Police located the black Hyundai Tiburon traveling east on Winthrop Street in the area of Williams Street and observed the car crossing the fog line, close to leaving the roadway. While following the vehicle with emergency lights, police observed the car cross the center line three times and the fog line two more times, Casey said, adding the officer also noted the vehicle would speed up and slow down. The vehicle came to a stop just east of 295 Winthrop St.
The driver was identified as Peter Cardin, 36, of Millville, Mass. Police noticed Cardin’s movements were extremely slow and lethargic while attempting to obtain documents he was asked to produce, and also observed the driver display other signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, Casey said.
Because Cardin was extremely unsteady on his feet and for safety reasons, Cardin was not subject to standardized field sobriety testing and was arrested and taken to the Rehoboth Police Station where he was booked. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle as to endanger.
Cardin was released on personal recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in Taunton District Court Monday.
