SEEKONK — A 32-year-old man is dead following a crash on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the area around 1:30 p.m.
Chief Dean Isabella said witnesses reported the operator of a pickup truck was driving erratically at a high rate of speed prior to crashing into a pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s name has not been released and the crash remains under investigation.
A portion of Fall River Avenue in the area of Warren Avenue was closed Saturday night as crews worked to replace the utility pole. The roadway was expected back open by Sunday morning.
