NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical episode while driving his car which struck a parked car and a house on Weona Road.
The 37-year-old man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was taken by a local ambulance crew, police and fire officials said.
Police and firefighters responded to 63 Weona Road, where the car struck a wheelchair ramp in front of the house on Bungay Lake.
Before the car hit the house, it struck a mailbox at 29 Weona Road, crashing into the rear of a car parked in front of 33 Weona Road, according to police.
The impact pushed the car about 30 feet into a mailbox at 39 Weona before the man continued through a wooden fence and into a wheelchair ramp in front of 63 Weona Road.
No one in the house was injured, according to police.
The parked car sustained heavy damage.
The neighborhood is off Mansfield Road.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local and state police accident reconstruction experts.
