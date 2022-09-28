NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A local man died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical episode while driving his car which struck a parked car and a house on Weona Road.

The 37-year-old man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, where he was taken by a local ambulance crew, police and fire officials said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.