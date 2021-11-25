MANSFIELD -- The driver of a 2009 Lexus sedan died early Thanksgiving morning when the vehicle went off Interstate 495 into a tree, according to fire and police officials.
The victim, identified as a 39-year-old man from Rumford, R.I., and the lone occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The crash occurred about 5:20 a.m. on I-495 South, just prior to the Route 140 exit.
Troopers assigned to State Police-Foxboro barracks, along with Mansfield and other local firefighters and troopers from the State Police-Middleboro barracks responded and assisted.
The left and middle lanes of I-495 southbound were closed until about 7:30 a.m. for crash reconstruction and cleanup.
The exact cause and circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police along with the Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Troop H State Police Detective Unit, according to a press release by police.
No further information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.