WRENTHAM — A woman drove her SUV into the front wall of a room at the Arbor Inn on Route 1 Monday morning after suffering a medical episode, police say.
The woman, whose name was not released, suffered no injuries from the accident and the room was vacant, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The accident occurred about 9:50 a.m.
The motel at 900 Washington St. sustained significant damage.
McGrath did not specify the medical condition of the victim. Fire officials and the building inspector responded to the scene.
