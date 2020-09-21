MANSFIELD -- The driver of a six-wheel dump truck escaped injury early Monday morning when the vehicle flipped onto its side on the ramp from Interstate 495 South to Interstate 95 North.
Firefighters responding to the 2 a.m. accident contained a leak of 30 gallons of diesel fuel with an absorbent material and none of the fuel entered any catch basins, Fire Chief Justin Desrosiers said.
The state Department of Environmental Protection was notified of the spill to arrange cleanup.
Foxboro firefighters assisted.
The scene was cleared before rush hour.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police.
