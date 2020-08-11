NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Traffic on Interstate 95 South was slowed during the morning commute Tuesday following an accident that toppled a box truck onto a guardrail.
The accident occurred just before 9 a.m. near the Kelley Boulevard overpass. The driver of the truck escaped injury.
State police closed the middle and left travel lanes and left only one lane open for about an hour while firefighters worked the scene and the truck was removed.
Workers from Sterry Street Towing in Attleboro used a crane to lift the truck off the guardrail and the left lane was closed while workers repaired it.
North Attleboro and Mansfield firefighters responded to the scene and found the driver already outside the truck.
Firefighters had to use an absorbent to soak up a small diesel fuel spill.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by state police at the Foxboro barracks.
