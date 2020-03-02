MANSFIELD -- A 78-year-old man escaped serious injuries when the car he was driving struck a utility pole on Plain Street and rolled over onto its roof Monday morning.
The man suffered only minor injuries and had to be freed from the wreckage by firefighters using the Jaws of Life power cutting tool, officials said.
He was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton with non-life threatening injuries.
The single-car accident occurred just after 7 a.m. in the area of Lakeview Street and forced officials to close Plain Street in the area of the crash for about an hour.
The utility pole was severed and wires came down across the road. The Municipal Electric Light Department was called to replace the pole.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by police.
