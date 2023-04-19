stuck truck in norfolk

This truck plowed through a fence and was hanging over a wall at a downtown Norfolk gas station Wednesday afternoon.

 Norfolk Police

NORFOLK -- Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue the driver of a box truck after it crashed through a fence at a downtown gas station and teetered on the edge of a seven-foot retaining wall Wednesday afternoon.

The driver escaped serious injury and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.