NORFOLK -- Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue the driver of a box truck after it crashed through a fence at a downtown gas station and teetered on the edge of a seven-foot retaining wall Wednesday afternoon.
The driver escaped serious injury and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.
“No one else was injured. Thank God,” Kinney said from the scene.
The crash was reported just after 1:45 p.m. at Daley's Service Center at Rockwood Road and Main Street.
A bystander ran to the Main Street fire station across from Daley's to report the crash, Kinney said.
A couple of other vehicles that were parked at the station for service sustained some damage, according to the fire chief.
The cab of the Falvey Linen Supply Inc. truck hung over the retaining wall. A crane on a tow truck from Chris’ Service Center in Walpole was used to place supports under the cab before the truck was towed away.
A portion of the rear of a pickup truck, one of the vehicles that was parked in the lot, also hung over the wall after the crash.
The cause of the crash was under investigation by police.
Debris, including part of the white fence, wood and glass, were on the ground at the base of the retaining wall.