NORTON -- A driver escaped serious injury after his van crashed and rolled over on Interstate 495 during the commuter rush Thursday morning.
The 42-year-old man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro as a precaution, Deputy Fire Chief Jason Robbins said.
The crash was reported just before 7 a.m. on I-495 North, just north of Route 123.
The victim was able to get himself out of the vehicle and was found by rescue workers on the ground, Robbins said.
The crash caused minor traffic delays.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by state police.
