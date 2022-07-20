PLAINVILLE -- The driver of a car escaped serious injury after a deer crashed through her windshield while she was driving on Interstate 495 Tuesday.
“She was lucky. The deer landed in the passenger’s seat,” Fire Chief Richard Ball said of the driver.
The woman, who was in her 70s, was taken to Milford Regional Medical Center in Milford with minor injuries, Ball said.
The deer died from the impact.
Plainville and Wrentham firefighters responded to the incident about 12:50 p.m. Wednesday on I-495 North just north of the Route 1 interchange at the town line.