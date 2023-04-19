NORFOLK -- A box truck for a linen supply company crashed through fueling pumps and a fence at a downtown gas station Wednesday afternoon, trapping the driver inside the cab as it teetered on the edge of a 12-foot retaining wall.
Firefighters used a ladder truck to free the driver from the cab while it still hung about 12 to 15 feet in the air, then took him to a local hospital as a precaution, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.
“No one else was injured. Thank God,” Kinney said from the scene.
The crash was reported just after 1:45 p.m. at Daley's Service Center at Rockwood Road and Main Street.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the box truck struck a traffic island before entering Daley's, striking a gas pump. The truck continued into two motor vehicles and an aerial lift before crashing through the fence, coming to rest with two front tires dangling over the wall, Police Chief Timothy Heinz said in a statement.
The cause was under investigation by police.
A bystander ran to the Main Street fire station across from Daley's to report the crash, Kinney said.
When firefighters got to the scene, they had to assess both the condition of the driver and the potential danger posed by the damage to the gas pumps, the chief said. Fortunately, a safety valve closed the flow of gas so very little fuel spilled and there was no danger of an explosion, he said.
"All of the safety mechanisms worked perfectly," Kinney said, also praising the staff at the service center.
Meanwhile, the driver did not appear to suffer any serious injuries from the crash, the fire chief said.
"It was a mess but it could have been disastrous," he said.
A couple of other vehicles that were parked at the station for service sustained some damage.
A portion of the rear of a pickup truck, one of the vehicles that was struck in the lot, also hung over the wall after the crash.
A crane on a tow truck from Chris’ Service Center in Walpole was used to place supports under the cab of the Falvey Linen Supply Inc. truck to stablize it before it was towed away.
The broken pump stand was on the pavement near the truck in addition to an absorbent firefighters used to soak up gas. Kinney said about three gallons of gas spilled, most of it likely from inside the hoses.
Debris, including part of the white fence, wood and glass, were on the ground at the base of the retaining wall.