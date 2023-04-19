NORFOLK -- A box truck for a linen supply company crashed through fueling pumps and a fence at a downtown gas station Wednesday afternoon, trapping the driver inside the cab as it teetered on the edge of a 12-foot retaining wall.

Firefighters used a ladder truck to free the driver from the cab while it still hung about 12 to 15 feet in the air, then took him to a local hospital as a precaution, Fire Chief Erron Kinney said.