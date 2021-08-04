PLANVILLE – A driver suffered minor injuries after their car struck a utility pole on South Street late Tuesday afternoon.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver was travelling south and went off the road in the area of 320 South St. about 5:40 p.m., according to police.
Police limited traffic on South Street between Commerce Boulevard and Sharlene Lane because of low hanging wires.
Vehicles over 12 feet high were detoured to prevent the wires from behind struck.
The pole was replaced by National Grid and no power failures were reported, according to police.
