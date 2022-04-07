REHOBOTH -- A driver was trapped in a car and had to be removed by firefighters through the windshield Wednesday after the vehicle rolled over.
Police and firefighters around 2 p.m. responded to a reported rollover with entrapment in the area of 147 Bay State Road.
"Upon arrival the driver was found still seat belted and the car resting on the driver's side," fire officials said. "The vehicle was stabilized and the windshield removed in order to extricate the driver.
The driver, the sole occupant, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, fire officials said.
Although the accident is under investigation and a cause hasn't been announced, at least one person posted on Rehoboth firefighters Facebook page their complaints about speeding on the road.