WRENTHAM — A man struck two police cruisers after being blocked on a cul-de-sac early Tuesday morning and then led police on a four-mile, slow-speed pursuit on a flat tire to Foxboro center where he was finally stopped, authorities said.
The suspect, identified as George D. Andrews, 51, of Warwick, was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail after his arraignment in Wrentham District Court.
He faces multiple charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and refusing to stop for police, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The events began just after 2 a.m. when officers Jake Halloway and Mike Flinn attempted to stop the suspect’s pickup truck after it drove into the Interstate Travel Plaza on Route 1, McGrath said.
The business was closed at the time. After conducting a routine license plate check, officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect drove away with his headlights off, McGrath said.
Police pursued the pickup as it turned off Route 1 onto Madison Street and then to Melanie Lane, a cul-de-sac.
Andrews attempted to drive around the officers before entering a driveway where police blocked the vehicle, according to a police report.
The suspect refused all commands to turn off the pickup truck and throw the keys out of the vehicle, which was also occupied by a barking pit bull, according to the report.
When Plainville and Norfolk police arrived to help, officers placed deflation devices under the truck’s tires in case the suspect attempted to flee again.
When officers were speaking to Andrews in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, he was smoking from a marijuana pipe, according to a police report.
Andrews also allegedly told the officers he did not know why he was being stopped, and expressed concern about what would happen to his dog.
When the suspect again refused commands, McGrath said officers broke the driver’s side window and deployed non-lethal pepper spray to get him to comply.
At that point, Andrews allegedly accelerated his truck, backed into a tree before hitting the side of one cruiser and the front of another, nearly striking police officers, according to the report.
Andrews allegedly fled on Madison Street with flat left front tire to East Street. He was followed by police into Foxboro at about 30 mph and Foxboro police deployed another set of tire-deflation devices and disabled the truck on South Street, according to the report.
Andrews was taken out of the truck and arrested and his dog was taken by the animal control officer in Foxboro.
The suspect also faces charges of leaving the scene of property damage, driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, attaching plates and a license plate violation.
He pleaded innocent and his case was continued to next month for a pretrial conference.