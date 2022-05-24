WRENTHAM -- A man backed into police cruisers after being blocked on a dead-end street and then led police on a four-mile, slow-speed pursuit on flat tires to Foxboro center where he was finally stopped early Tuesday morning.
The suspect, whom police have not yet identified, faces multiple charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest and refusing to stop for police, Police Chief Bill McGrath said.
The events began just after 2 a.m. when officers Jake Halloway and Mike Flinn attempted to stop the suspect’s pickup truck after it drove into the Interstate Travel Plaza on Route 1, McGrath said.
The business was closed at the time. After conducting a routine license plate check, officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect drove away with the headlights off, McGrath said.
Police pursued the pickup truck as it turned off Route 1 onto Madison Street and then to Melanie Lane, a dead-end street.
The suspect attempted to drive around the officers before entering a driveway where police blocked the vehicle, McGrath said.
The suspect refused all commands to turn off the pickup truck and throw the keys out of the vehicle, which was also occupied by a barking pit bull, according to McGrath.
When Plainville and Norfolk police officers arrived to help, officers placed tire-deflation devices under the truck’s tires in the event the suspect attempted to flee again.
When the suspect again refused commands, McGrath said officers broke the driver’s side window and deployed non-lethal pepper spray to gain compliance from the suspect.
At that point, the suspect accelerated his truck in reverse, nearly striking police officers and backing into a tree and hitting two police cruisers, McGrath said.
The suspect fled on Madison Street with flattened tires to East Street followed by police into Foxboro where Foxboro police deployed another set of tire-deflation devices and disabled the truck on South Street, McGrath said.
The suspect was arrested but refused to provide his name and had no identification in his possession. McGrath said police were attempting to identify him through his fingerprints, which were submitted to the FBI.
The suspect also faces charges of leaving the scene of property damage, driving an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, attaching plates and a license plate violation.