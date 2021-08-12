ATTLEBORO -- A 31-year-old city woman faces several charges after the van she was driving hit several objects on a residential property and apparently went airborne before landing, at which point she took off on foot, police and neighbors said.
Officers responded late Tuesday afternoon to the area of Whalen Drive near Lindsey Street for a report of a motor vehicle being operated erratically.
"They observed the vehicle in question turn off of the road and up onto, and then over, an embankment and come to rest on the property of 9 Claire Drive, damaging a flower pot, decorative bench, and basketball hoop," Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cook Jr. said.
The van appeared to go airborne after climbing the embankment near the corner of Claire and Kennedy drives in the Rolling Hills neighborhood, neighbors said.
The driver, Rachel Colen, then got out of the vehicle "in a manic, highly agitated manner.," Cook said. "Officers instantly recognized that she was suffering some form of mental crisis, and responded in a such a manner as to de-escalate her emotional and agitated state."
An ambulance was called to the scene.
"Despite their efforts to calm the female, she then took off running, with the officers following on foot, while other officers established a perimeter on foot and in vehicles," Cook said.
Police pursuing Colen continued attempts to de-escalate her behavior, and they eventually were able to detain her, he said.
Colen was taken by ambulance to Sturdy Memorial Hospital for crisis evaluation.
She will be summoned to court at a later date on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and disturbing the peace.
"Thankfully, no one was injured during this episode," Cook said.
