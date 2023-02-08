sullivan courthouse (copy)

Attleboro District Court’s James H. Sullivan Courthouse.

 SUN CHRONICLE file photo

ATTLEBORO -- An 18-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly eluding Pawtucket police during a chase in a stolen car before crashing it on the Thacher Street bridge.

The suspect, Ruben Carvalho, who police say has addresses in Boston and Brockton,faces 10 charges related to a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun found in the car and traffic offenses.

