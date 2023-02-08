ATTLEBORO -- An 18-year-old man was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly eluding Pawtucket police during a chase in a stolen car before crashing it on the Thacher Street bridge.
The suspect, Ruben Carvalho, who police say has addresses in Boston and Brockton,faces 10 charges related to a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun found in the car and traffic offenses.
After his arraignment in Attleboro District Court Wednesday afternoon, he was ordered held in jail without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.
Carvalho was driving a 2018 Mazda CX-5 when he was spotted by Officer Vannessa Walsh-Diaz who was performing traffic enforcement duty on at County Square about 3 a.m., according to police.
The Mazda was allegedly traveling at speeds estimated at twice the 30-mph limit on Thacher Street as it passed another vehicle and went through County Square, according to police.
Walsh-Diaz attempted to follow the vehicle as it continued at a high rate of speed on Thacher Street toward Lamb Street but did not chase it due to icy road conditions, Deputy Police Chief Tim Cook Jr. said.
The officer came upon the crash scene where the bridge divides at Lamb and Thacher Street. The vehicle went over a traffic island and struck a guardrail, according to police.
Police learned through a subsequent investigation that the car was reported stolen in Pawtucket Tuesday and chased earlier in Pawtucket prior to entering Attleboro, Cook said.
Pawtucket police pursued the vehicle on Newport Avenue before breaking off the chase as it entered Attleboro and turned onto Interstate 95 North in Attleboro, Cook said.
A further investigation led to the recovery of a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun in the wrecked car. The weapon had an obliterated serial number with one round in the chamber and 16 rounds in the magazine from the car, Cook said.
Carvalho complained of pain and was taken by ambulance to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence where he was released to police custody after treatment, Cook said.
He faces five weapons charges including possession in a felony of a large capacity firearm with an obliterated serial number and carrying a firearm without a license.
Carvalho also faces charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle, driving to endanger, driving without a license, speeding and wanton destruction of property, Cook said.
Innocent pleas were entered on his behalf.
Pawtucket police told Attleboro police they will also be filing charges, according to a police report.
Carvalho was previously arrested as a juvenile and was found delinquent on firearms-related charges in Brockton, according to a police report.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.