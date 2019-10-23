ATTLEBORO — A New York City resident was sentenced to jail Wednesday for causing an accident that sent a car over a guardrail on Interstate 95 last year, injuring the driver.
Joseph Bisson, 48, a former Westwood man who now lives in Manhattan, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to serve 90 days of a two-year jail term for driving to endanger.
The balance of the term was suspended for two years with probation.
Bisson admitted to hitting the rear of a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek about 4:30 a.m. on July 2, 2018 on I-95 South, near the Newport Avenue interchange, according to court records. He told the court he did not see the vehicle “until the last second.”
The collision forced the Subaru over the guardrail and down an embankment on the right side of the highway, where it came to rest in a gully on its roof after hitting a tree.
The driver, 65-year-old Michael Nilsson of Attleboro, was able to get out of the vehicle but was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment of shoulder and arm injuries.
A witness told state police that Bisson’s car passed him at more than 70 mph before the collision.
“He was coming so fast there was nothing I could do,” Nilsson said in a statement to the court.
Over a year after the accident, Nilsson said he still has numbness in his arm and wrist from the accident.
Bisson, who was not injured, was also ordered to pay restitution to be determined at a later date.
Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the accident. But state police said Bisson must have been driving at a high rate of speed to cause the amount of damage to the vehicles.
Bisson also admitted to driving with a suspended driver’s license and giving his brother’s name to state police investigating he accident.
He pleaded guilty to those charges and was fined $500. He was also found responsible for the civil speeding infraction.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III told Judge Steven Thomas he recommended a committed jail sentence because of Bisson’s lengthy criminal record, which included previous stints in jail for similar motor vehicle offenses and probation violations.
