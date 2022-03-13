ATTLEBORO -- A Providence man was placed on probation Friday after admitting in Attleboro District Court to crashing into a police cruiser at a road construction detail on Interstate 95.
Alexander Alessio, 27, was driving about 90 mph on I-95 South when he struck the rear of the cruiser which had its emergency lights on, according to prosecutors and court records.
The crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 30 just south of I-295 in Attleboro.
The cruiser was occupied by retired North Attleboro Detective Daniel Arrighi, who saw the oncoming vehicle and pulled forward to blunt the impact, according to court records and a prosecutor.
Arrighi escaped serious injury and was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Alessio suffered broken ribs and a leg injury and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence for treatment, according to his lawyer, Gregory DiPoalo of Fall River.
Assistant District Attorney Sydnee Grosberg recommended a guilty finding because of the defendant’s speed in a construction zone marked with signs.
“He could have been killed as a result of the accident,” Grosberg said after describing Arrighi’s injuries.
However, Judge Robert Harnais continued the charges of driving to endanger for one year without a finding with probation and fined Alessio $100 for speeding in a construction zone.
DiPaolo said his client has no criminal record. He said his client was working long hours as a chef and may have been drowsy at the time of the crash rather than driving aggressively.
The judge also ordered Alessio to attend the Brains at Risk program, awareness and prevention program to educate people about the impact of dangerous driving.