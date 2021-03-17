ATTLEBORO — A Sharon man who led Norton police on a high-speed chase after they responded to a reported road rage incident has been placed on six months of probation.
Max M. Weston, 20, was sentenced Tuesday in Attleboro District Court after pleading guilty to driving to endanger.
The chase, which police said reached 80 mph at one point, occurred in February 2019 on West Main Street in Norton and ended on Fruit Street in Mansfield.
Defense lawyer Jonathan Rutley told the court his client, who has no criminal record and is a college student, panicked when police arrived to investigate a road rage call.
A charge of refusing to stop for police was filed by the court with a guilty finding.
The court dismissed an assault charge alleging Weston backed into a police cruiser after he was stopped.
