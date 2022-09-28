NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A house on Weona Road was struck Wednesday morning by a car driven by a man who suffered a medical episode, according to police and fire officials.
The man, described as a 37-year-old local resident, was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro in a local ambulance.
His condition was not immediately available.
The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m.
The man initially struck a mailbox at 29 Weona Road before crashing into the rear of a car parked in front of 33 Weona Road, according to police.
The impact pushed the car about 30 feet into a mailbox at 39 Weona before the man continued through a wooden fence and into a wheelchair ramp in front of the house at 63 Weona Road.
No one in the house was injured, according to police.
The parked car sustained heavy damage.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by local and state police accident reconstruction experts.
