NORTON — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck a handicapped railing attached to the Chartley Fire Station, Saturday night.
Fire officials said the driver of vehicle drove off the road and struck a handicapped railing that leads into the Chartley Fire Station around 9:15 p.m., Saturday night.
The railing sustained damage according to fire officials and will possibly need replacing.
The driver of the car suffered a possible medical emergency and was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment.
Initial reports to police and fire officials were for a car into the station, but the car only struck the railing and a small portion of the handicapped ramp, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.