MANSFIELD — Police say speed appears to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash over the Labor Day weekend that left the driver with life-threatening injuries.
The accident occurred about 7:50 p.m. Sunday when a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole at Tremont and Williams streets, police and fire officials said.
The pickup rolled over several times before coming to rest upside down against a garage, the officials said in a joint press release Tuesday.
The victim, whose name has not yet been released by police, was found outside the vehicle and taken to a hospital by medical helicopter, according to officials.
He was the only occupant of the vehicle and there was no update on his condition Tuesday.
No one inside the house was injured.
Although the crash remains under investigation, police say the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed while going south on Tremont Street and struck the pole after failing to stop for the stop sign at Williams Street.
The intersection was closed for eight hours.
The investigation is being conducted by Detective David Kerr and Officer David Kinahan, an accident reconstruction expert.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.