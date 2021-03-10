ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro District Court judge has been asked to dismiss motor vehicle homicide charges against a North Attleboro man in a crash last year that killed his girlfriend.
The lawyer for Antonio Whitfield, 32, argued Wednesday the case should be dismissed because Whitfield’s car was destroyed before it could be examined by a defense expert.
Whitfield, who was living at 65 Broad St. when he was arrested, is charged in the May 10, 2020 crash in which 25-year-old Lexus Thomas of Woonsocket suffered fatal injuries.
His 2009 Mercedes-Benz was kept at a tow yard for a month before he was arrested, according to lawyers in the case.
It was examined for possible defects by state police accident reconstruction experts before it was removed from the yard and later sold at auction.
Fall River lawyer Melissa Hendrie argued that the district attorney’s office was grossly negligent in allowing the car to be destroyed before it could be examined by a defense expert.
However, Assistant District Attorney Natasha Azevedo argued that the defendant was notified and apparently approved the release of the vehicle from the tow yard.
“There was no gross negligence,” Azevedo said.
The car, she said, was thoroughly examined by state police and photographs were taken of it. There was no obvious exculpatory evidence contained in the car, Azevedo said.
Whitfield was traveling 64 mph in a 30-mph zone on South Washington Street before he struck a utility pole near Colvin Street, according to the prosecutor.
There is no evidence of alcohol or drugs contributing to the accident but prosecutors have filed a motion seeking accident to the defendant’s hospital records.
Judge Edmund Mathers took the case under advisement.
